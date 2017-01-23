Cornwall Airport Newquay has held onto its position as the UK's fastest growing airport, recording a 48 per cent growth in passenger numbers during 2016.

Between January and December 2016 Cornwall's airport in Newquay handled nearly 370,000 passengers, up from 250,000 in 2015.

This makes it three consecutive years of double digit growth for the Cornish airport, and Cornwall Airport Limited, the operating company of the airport, has confirmed that is expects another 50 per cent growth this year.

Following this, the airport has announced a host of new routes and service extensions for summer 2017, including expanded networks for Ryanair and Aer Lingus.

Flybe has added more flights to some of it's most popular routes, including twice-daily flights to Manchester and additional weekly flights to Birmingham, Glasgow and Belfast.

In addition to adding Cork to their Cornwall network, Aer Lingus have increased their Dublin service, and added transatlantic connections meaning that New York, Boston, Chicago, Hartford Connecticut and Toronto are accessible from Cornwall.

Al Titterington, managing director at Cornwall Airport Newquay, said: "Our business strategy has been to grow the airport in a way that is sustainable and best meets the needs of the Cornish residents as well as supporting the local economy.

"Whilst we don't expect the growth to continue at quite such an extraordinary rate, we do expect to see continued strong and sustainable growth again this year, taking the airport close to record levels.

"The effect Brexit has had on the pound against the dollar and euro means this year is likely to see an even bigger rise in the number of staycations than we have seen in recent years, adding even more of a boost to the local economy."

Adam Paynter, cabinet member for resources and deputy leader of Cornwall Council, said: "This administration has worked very productively with the airport over the last four years to grow the business and reduce the burden on the Cornish council tax payer by more than halving the money we pay to keep the airport open.

"Whilst providing a fantastic service to more and more destinations, I meet many first time users of the airport who are delighted at the cheaper parking, faster and easier passage through check in and security as well as convenience, compared to Exeter or Bristol.

"Cornwall Airport is a vital part of Cornwall's transport infrastructure and I urge residents to give it a try."