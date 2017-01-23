The Poly will be asking Falmouth children "who lived in a place like this" as part of an upcoming art competition based around local history.

Children aged between four and 11 are invited to create a piece of art featuring what they enjoy doing in Falmouth, and will also have the chance to win a great prize for themselves and their classmates.

The competition is part of a project, called Who Lived in a Place Like This? hosted by Falmouth History Archive and the Poly to celebrate life in the Falmouth area.

Local primary schools who have chosen to participate will receive a sample of images from the archive showing what children in Falmouth got up to in the past, to inspire today's budding artists and help them to learn about their heritage.

Finalists will receive a commemorative Royal Cornwall Polytechnic Society medal and have their work included in an exhibition at The Poly at the end of February.

The highlight of the project will be a special history week at The Poly, which starts with an archive day on Saturday, February 25, where visitors will be able to meet local historians and see examples from local archive collections.

A range of free and low cost activities including workshops, talks and performances will be on offer during the week thanks to funding from the Big Lottery Fund, and the grand finale will be a family fun day on Saturday, March 4, when there will be lots of exciting activities on offer and the art competition winners will be announced.

Archive volunteer and project coordinator Amanda Rundle said: “We are very excited to have this opportunity to celebrate the lives of people who have lived in the Falmouth area with people of all ages. The funding means we can work with different people to offer some really interesting opportunities and everyone to get involved. We are looking forward to seeing the children’s artwork and finding out if they enjoy the same activities as their ancestors.”

Entry to the competition, which closes on Friday February 18, is via participating schools, and information about the Who Lived in a Place Like This? celebrations can be found on the Falmouth History Archive Facebook page and Poly website.