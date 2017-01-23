Trading Standards are urging people to be wary about potential scam mail – after one Cornish resident on a “suckers’ list” received 19 stone of junk mail.

The west-Cornwall based victim, who has not been named, received the mail over the course of several years, which soon began to collect on the sides of their home.

It wasn’t until Trading Standards volunteers from the Scams Team reached out to the victim, who is now being given support, that the extent of his problem came to light.

Now Trading Standards’ are urging people to be vigilant, and be wary of any offer which arrives through the post or by email that sounds too good to be true.

The so-called “suckers’ lists” are targeted lists of vulnerable consumers who are likely to respond to scams.

They are typically elderly, isolated or people on a low income, often who have responded to a scam in the past.

It is believed that these lists are traded and sold between criminal gangs, and it is not uncommon for one victim to be targeted by dozens of different scam gangs.

Cornwall Council, working with the National Trading Standards Scams Team, have received information on nearly 1,800 potential victims in the area, and the team are currently working their way through that list.

So far, volunteers for Trading Standards have visited 204 victims, including 142 high priority visits.

Such visits have saved victims an estimated £19,000 to date, and one intervention alone stopped a victim sending £30,000 to a bogus investment scam.

Nigel Strick, Fair Trading team manager, said: “Do not be fooled, no matter how convincing the letter sounds, how personalised it is, if it sounds too good to be true then it probably is.

“Do not respond; do not return the letters marked “not interested”, put them straight in the bin.

“If nuisance calls and scam phone calls are a problem fit a call-blocker device for peace of mind and quieter nights in.

“Priority visits take place when we or the national Scams Team come across money/cheque attached to a reply to one of the scams – there is no doubt that they have fallen victim.

“Our Trading Standards Volunteers were brought on board because they can spend time with victims, make repeat visits, introduce victims to support groups and community groups.

“Just this morning one of our volunteers turned up at the office with 19-stone, in weight, of scam mail recovered from the home of one victim.

“The victim is from West Cornwall, and had been responding for a number of years.

“Our volunteers have worked with the victim for a while now and as well as handing over the huge hoard of mail, the victim has also been really helpful in terms of sharing with us the latest versions of various scams.

“We can share this with the National Scams Team so that everyone knows what they are dealing with and what to look for.”