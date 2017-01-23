The Green Party's deputy leader told assembled members on Saturday that the organisation stands for "hope, not fear" and support true democracy and stronger communities, at the first local conference.

Cornwall Greens welcomed Amelia Womack to give the keynote speech as more than 100 party members and supporters attended the conference in Penzance.

Ms Womack was joined by several local speakers, including Green councillor for St Ives East, Tim Andrewes, who said: “There was a real buzz and energy to the conference, with lots of interesting discussions, creative ideas and enthusiasm for change.”

In a her speech, Ms Womack focused on the challenges posed by Brexit and the loss of EU funding. She told delegates: “We cannot allow despair to become an excuse for inaction,” emphasising how the Green voice is one of hope, not fear.

She added: “We know the difference one Green voice can make - whether it’s Caroline Lucas challenging the Conservative government in Parliament, Sian Berry in the London Assembly making sure we tackle pollution in the capital or Green councillors in Cornwall standing up for local services and setting up free for all schemes that make it possible to recycle more.”

Amelia also stressed that the Green Party stands for genuine democracy at every level, which is reflected in the way the party organisation, and said: “All of these ideas that you want to see happen – you can make them happen. In our party, it’s members who make the policies.”

Following Amelia’s speech, delegates had a choice of sessions focusing on different aspects of Green policy for Cornwall and covering topics ranging from air quality and renewables, to building stronger communities, transport and economic policy.

Delegate Jonathan How, prospective Green candidate for Penzance East in May, said: "It was inspiring to be at an event where so many practical and forward looking ideas were discussed.

“It really emphasised how wrong the old idea of the Green Party as a bunch of tree-huggers is."

During the day Greg Matthews from St Austell highlighted the epidemic of loneliness and social isolation, made worse by cuts to social services and community facilities and the lack of affordable housing in communities.

He said: “The need to build stronger communities is not just a platitude.

“It’s an urgent need to address the causes of what’s building into a massive mental health problem.”

At another session Mr Andrewes explained how transport could bring communities together, and talked about the integrated transport policy for Cornwall that he has helped to develop and which will be in place next year.

In breaks between sessions, delegates were kept busy at the Manifesto Marketplace, which allowed them to have their say on Cornwall Greens’ local election manifesto that will be launched soon.

Delegates also expressed their solidarity with marchers who had gathered worldwide to protest the direction being taken by the new US administration, particularly with regard to women’s rights, diversity and climate change.

The day ended with a presentation by Manda Brookman of the COAST sustainable tourism network, who sent delegates home with a clear vision, impressed with their duty to speak truth to power, and emboldened to tell different, more inspiring stories.