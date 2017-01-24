Firefighters spent last night tackling a large fire at the derelict Four Winds pub in Falmouth.

Large crowds gathered around midnight to see fire, with a large plume of smoke in the air above the town.

Firefighters were called to the closed pub on Dracaena Avenue just after 11pm, and there were more than 40 firefighters with at least half a dozen engines on site.

Group manager Andy Barrett, the officer in command at the scene, told the Packet just after midnight: "We are confining it to the building and isolating all the utilities.

"There's a large plume of smoke over Falmouth and it is best for people to keep all windows and doors shut.

"There are about six [fire] stations from the west of Cornwall here."

He added that as far as the fire brigade was aware, no-one was inside the building at the time of the fire, but added that had yet to be confirmed.

At around 3am the fire service reported that it was scaling down the operation except for two pumps and an aerial ladder platform, and said that after 4pm one relief pump would remain on scene for monitoring.

A fire service spokesperson said: "A fire investigation officer will be attending in the daylight hours."

The site is currently subject to a planning application, which is yet to be decided by Cornwall Council.