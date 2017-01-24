The Four Winds Inn in Falmouth is currently on fire, with a large plume of smoke in the air above the town.

Firefighters were called to the closed pub on Dracaena Avenue just after 11pm, and there are currently more than 40 firefighters with at least half a dozen engines on site.

Group manager Andy Barrett, the officer in command at the scene, told the Packet: "We are confining it to the building and isolating all the utilities.

"There's a large plume of smoke over Falmouth and it is best for people to keep all windows and doors shut.

"There are about six [fire] stations from the west of Cornwall here."

He added that as far as the fire brigade was aware, no-one was inside the building at the time of the fire, but added that had yet to be confirmed.