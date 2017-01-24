Firefighters spent last night tackling a large fire at the derelict Four Winds pub in Falmouth.

Large crowds gathered around midnight to see fire, with a large plume of smoke in the air above the town.

Firefighters were called to the closed pub on Dracaena Avenue just after 11pm, and there were more than 40 firefighters with at least half a dozen engines on site.

Group manager Andy Barrett, the officer in command at the scene, told the Packet just after midnight: "We are confining it to the building and isolating all the utilities.

"There's a large plume of smoke over Falmouth and it is best for people to keep all windows and doors shut.

"There are about six [fire] stations from the west of Cornwall here."

He added that as far as the fire brigade was aware, no-one was inside the building at the time of the fire, but added that had yet to be confirmed.

At around 3am the fire service reported that it was scaling down the operation except for two pumps and an aerial ladder platform, and said that after 4pm one relief pump would remain on scene for monitoring.

A fire service spokesperson said: "A fire investigation officer will be attending in the daylight hours."

Watch manager Ray Filbey, of Truro fire station, said: "When I arrived it was fully involved. Our concern was over an unisolated gas main - there could have been a risk for firefighters.

"Our initial action was to support the pumps fighting the fire and provide them with enough water. The problem we also had was a lot of water run-off.

"Because of the freezing conditions so we set up a system so the run-off went into the storm drains and informed the Environment Agency in case they wanted to take any action.

"The flames were above the trees. The building had fallen in. The roof was gone. There's a garage behind and we had to be mindful of that and we had a jet on that.

"There were other hazards - there were gas cylinders which would have been a risk during the incident.

"There were lots of people watching - a lot of people in onesies."

The site is currently subject to a planning application, which is yet to be decided by Cornwall Council.