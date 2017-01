A 14 year old girl was taken to hospital yesterday after being hit by a car in Falmouth.

Police and ambulance were called just before 6pm after a collision was reported between a Peugeot car and the teenager on Dracaena Avenue.

The road was closed for a time before the girl was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, and her injury was later described by police as "minor."

The road was re-opened and the scene was cleared before 7pm.