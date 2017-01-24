RNLI volunteers pulled a woman from the water off the Prince of Wales Pier in Falmouth in a late night rescue on Monday.

The lifeboats were called out, along with the coastguard rescue team, to reports of a person in the water just after 10.30pm.

A coastguard spokesperson said: "Falmouth Lifeboats... rescued one female casualty from the water. She was passed to ambulance crews."

A police spokesperson said the woman, in her 20s had been pulled from the water "conscious and breathing" at around 11pm, and was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro for support and treatment.

The search continued for another hour as teams searched in and around the pier and as far as Church Street car park and up to Green Bank due to concern there may have been another person involved.

However they were told some time after 11.30pm that there was only one person in the incident, and stood down.