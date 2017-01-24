A Falmouth daycare centre which faced closure after Christmas has had a last minute reprieve after new premises were found just over a week ago.

Staff and parents at Tarq's Arq are feeling relieved as the centre relocated to the former All Saints School on Albany Place, most recently a registrar's office, after the lease ran out on its previous premises on Bickland Water Road.

Tarquin Andrewartha, who run's the centre, said: "I'm as happy as I am relieved, and believe me I'm pretty darned relieved.

"It got really, really close to having to genuinely shut up shop and not be able to serve the many, many families that rely on us and that we love so much.

"That was really scary for the staff, the parents and the families: I hope it didn't filter down to the children."

The lease on the old building was due to end on January 22, and following a media and community campaign at the beginning of the month someone suggested that the former school had just become available.

Tarquin contacted Cornwall Council, and managed to fast track an Ofsted certification programme, meaning he was able to take over the building on the weekend of January 14.

"And the community effort didn't stop there," he said. "I told everybody what I wanted to do, and if only two per cent of people help me, it gets done really quickly."

On the first weekend, about 20 families turned out to help with painting and decorating the building, with some also bringing food - even Tarquin's mother brought pasties - and young and old took to painting the walls or ripping out old carpets. The children and staff were given the choice of new colour schemes.

Then last weekend more families turned out, with vans and cars, to help transport all the equipment from the old to the new building.

Now with the new premises in place, Tarquin said he will be able to help support more families, and he added: "We're in a great community here.

"That's the entire reason we exist... to help families and further the lives of families and children."