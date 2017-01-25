Plans for a pontoon system in Custom House Quay should be scrapped and relocated outside the basin to make space for traditional boats, according to a Falmouth campaigner.

Shane Carr, a marine consultant and Falmouth resident, is urging residents to object to the proposals for a small boat facility within the basin after Falmouth Harbour Commissioners (FHC) submitted a planning application just before Christmas.

A similar application last year for a 60-berth marina provoked outrage, with objections pouring in from around the world, but the new 50-berth scheme was submitted at the start of December, when Mr Carr said "everybody was busy with Christmas."

He said: "Everyone thought it had gone away... so we're trying to get everybody back together against this plan."

Mr Carr wants to keep the harbour free for other uses, such as traditional wooden boat festivals, sail charter companies, and sail-powered trading vessels bringing produce from around the world, and has said the pontoons would "ruin a historic harbour," and drive tourists away.

His objections to the current scheme include his belief it would prevent larger boats from mooring up, and "barricade" in outhaul moorings at the back of the basin by creating a "clamp" between the pontoon and the quay wall, without providing any tourist berths.

He said: "They have linked it to St Mawes, as a justification, but St Mawes is to encourage visiting boats to the town. None of these are visitors berths."

He said: "It's too large, there are alternatives."

The alternative Mr Carr is proposing is for a similar number of berths on a pontoon system attached to the watersports centre dinghy yard extending into the basin behind Trago Mills.

This would allow historic boats to use the grade II listed harbour, which Mr Carr said tourists would "flock to see," rather than the pontoon which "makes it look sterile."

The plans had won the support of Falmouth Town Councillors at a planning meeting earlier this month, when they had five online comments - four supporting and one neutral - now there are 38 public comments including 29 objections.

Eleanor Hughes, one of the objectors, said the inner harbour was "an important part of Falmouth's maritime heritage", with a "wonderful community of traditional boats and many visiting boats."

She added: "I think this beautiful part of the harbour could be used as a maritime hub to showcase the continuing working nature of the harbour whether it be landing fish from the fishing boats or cargo."

Steve Miller added: "It would also be impossible for Falmouth working boats and other traditional to enter as they do at festival times to celebrate Falmouth's heritage. We already have plenty of marinas in the area. This is quite unnecessary and would ruin the character of the quay."

Mr Carr has said he was in contact with sail trading boats and they were "very much behind the cause to get traditional vessels back into the harbour," but currently did not land goods here as FHC would not allow it.

A spokesperson for Fair Transport, which represents several sail powered cargo ships, said Falmouth had been considered "a good place" for them except for regulations forcing them to use a pilot "at great expense," alongside high mooring fees.

They said: "Falmouth is a beautiful harbour and we do have clients in the region who wish to ship with us. For the coming season we are going to Penzance instead.

"However if the harbour would be amenable to our activities and remove need for a pilot, we would return."

The plans are available to view and comment on at Cornwall Council's online planning portal using reference number PA16/11448, and the determination deadline is January 30.