Police investigating a blaze which wrecked the former Four Winds Inn in Falmouth in the early hours of Tuesday morning have said they cannot confirm whether the fire was intentional.

The fire broke out just after 11pm on Monday, with investigation officers from the fire brigade and police examining the site yesterday, and a force spokesperson told the Packet: "We cannot confirm it was arson."

The spokesperson said following investigations by a scenes of crime officer and a fire investigator the cause of the fire was "inconclusive," with "insufficient evidence" to say whether it was deliberate or accidental, and "electrical causes cannot be ruled out."

On Tuesday morning group manager Justin Sharp, a fire investigation officer from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, told reporters that firefighters had been told that the pub was "used by homeless people" and "young children were seen in the area."

The police spokesperson added: "There were no casualties and no one was thought to be in the building at the time of the incident."

A crowd - many in onesies or pyjamas - gathered on Grenville Road to watch the spectacle, which was attended by nearly 50 firefighters from around west Cornwall with five pumping engines and other vehicles.

The site is currently subject to a planning application, which is yet to be decided by Cornwall Council.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference 833 of January 23.