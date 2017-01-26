The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly has announced that she will find money to enable more police on the beat - but this could result in a hike in council tax.

Alison Hernandez, who was elected as commissioner last May, has today announced that she will provide local police with almost £24m in 2020, so that more officers can be put on the streets.

Nearly half of the funds will be found by freeing up money and efficiency measures, but the rest will come from a projected two per cent hike in council tax.

This is part of the PCC's Safe, Resilient and Connected Communities (SRCC) plan which will be released on Friday, January 27, and aims to keep people safe by improving the public's connection to police.

The SRCC was put together following one of "the peninsula's biggest consultation into policing issues", which was completed last summer.

The plan outlines five key points for improvement, including connectivity, preventing crime, protecting people at risk, providing high quality support and getting the best out of the police - which includes finding areas where money can be saved.

Of the £24m needed for the plan £10m will be found by freeing reserves, being more efficient, changing spending priorities, through the policing precept, but the rest is earmarked to come from a provisional council tax increase of 2 per cent.

From the additional £24m going to the police force, chief constable Shaun Sawyer plans to add an extra 100 police officers onto the streets and into local policing, alongside 50 criminal investigators and 30 online record takers.

Ms Hernandez said: "Our consultation clearly showed the public wants better connectivity with, and accessibility to, its police force.

“This plan provides a direction to help communities become safer, more resilient and better connected and makes a Local Policing Promise to ensure that policing is accessible, responsive, informative and supportive.

“My aim is to have excellent policing, better co-ordination with the wider public services and resilient self-supporting communities. In that way we can all play our part in keeping each other safe.

“Devon and Cornwall Police is already a good force. Through better connection, clear direction and appropriate investment it can be one of the very best in the country.

“By freeing over £10m from reserves, by striving for further efficiencies, by raising money through the policing precept and changing other spending priorities, I have provided the Chief Constable with the funds to be one of the only forces in the country to increase its number of officers.

“It is for the Chief Constable to decide the make-up of his workforce so that he can best deliver the priorities set out in this plan.

“He has now set out his intentions and I will support him in that, but I will expect him to deliver, in particular, the increased connectivity that the people of Devon and Cornwall have said is important to them.”

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said: “This plan, along with the budget proposals for 2017/18, represent a definitive step forward in making the force sustainable and resilient for the 21st century.

“It will enable us to connect with our communities, which is a key issue for the force and our partners, along with modernising our services and aligning our resources to the changing demand in our local, national and international policing landscape.

“Demand on the police is changing. We are still facing threats from organised crime and terrorism and must ensure we maintain and improve our capabilities to deal with this national threat.

"We are also facing the new and emerging threats from international cyber-crime and complex issues such as child sexual exploitation and modern slavery.

“We will be looking to develop our staff to meet these threats and protect the vulnerable.

“Through the use of the additional budget we will look to employ nearly 100 additional police officers onto the streets and into local policing, as well as 50 criminal investigators and 30 online record takers.

"The extra 100 police officers will bring the total number back up to 3,000.

“Devon and Cornwall Police prides itself on its local policing style and a team approach to keeping people safe. We will maintain the core elements within local policing to improve the connection with our communities, both digitally and through more traditional methods.

“The frontline has become very stretched over the past years of austerity. At the same time demand has increased and the need for specialist capabilities, such as firearms officers and public order trained staff, has grown to meet the national and international threats.

“The redesign and reprioritisation of our workforce will require us to move some staff from existing roles, such as PCSOs, to other police staff roles, new staff investigation roles or to join up as police officers depending on their career aspirations and suitability.

“The changes made over the coming years will enable us to better connect with our communities, detect and prevent harm, reduce crime, protect the most vulnerable and provide a high quality of service to the public when they need us.”