It was today confirmed that a Cornwall councillor has been appointed as the new chairman for the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust (RCHT).

Jim McKenna has today been confirmed as the new chairman at the RCHT, and will be leaving his role with the council.

An independent member of Penzance Promenade and formerly chief executive of Penwith District Council, Jim will draw on his wealth of experience for the role.

Jim had previously worked as the portfolio holder for adult care, but he will give this up when he becomes chairman for the RCHT on January 30.

He said: "It is a great honour to be appointed as Chairman at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust. I am fully committed to working with the local community, hospital staff and other service providers to improve local health and social care.

"We have an opportunity through the creation of an Accountable Care System to integrate services and teams so that we better serve our communities.

"Together with all of those involved, I will work hard to ensure that we put the citizen at the centre of reform over the coming years with the aim of achieving a stronger, more resilient NHS here in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly."