Safer Cornwall are once again giving the public the opportunity to share their views on how to make Cornwall safer.

The organisation, a statutory community safety partnership, are a collective of public, private and voluntary sector organisations who joined together to make Cornwall's communities safer.

Now, they have published a consultation draft on their first Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) Strategy, which is due to come into effect in April 2017.

But Safer Cornwall are now seeking the views of the public on anti-social behaviour to further improve the strategy.

Safer Cornwall aim to "reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour through focusing on the key priority areas identified".

Such areas include alcohol and drug misuse, perceptions of ASB, targeted response, vulnerability and young people.

Beyond this, the organisation aim to reduce reoffending, tackle ASB issues, reduce the impact of ASB on communities and protect those at greater risk.

Geoff Brown, Cornwall Council cabinet member for communities, said: "Anti-social behaviour is something which affects all our communities in a variety of ways and I welcome the efforts being taken both to minimise its impact and to challenge perpetrators.”

Paul Walker chief fire officer and director of resilient Cornwall said: “Our draft Anti-Social Behaviour Strategy outlines our priorities and desired outcomes to effectively work with partners and communities to reduce or eliminate ASB.

"Working with partners we will target our resources to areas of most need, we will talk to residents and businesses to understand their ASB concerns, we will undertake actions and projects that deliver positive outcomes to improve our towns and villages across Cornwall.

"Too often the public are unaware of how closely our ASB teams work with colleagues from Devon and Cornwall Police and partner agencies to address ASB issues with the potential to escalate and have a devastating impact on residents, businesses or visitors to Cornwall.

"We welcome your views and comments on our draft strategy and I thank you in anticipation for taking the time to complete our short online survey.”

Anyone who would like to contribute to the consultation can do so at safercornwall.co.uk/cornwall-asb-strategy-consultation until February 10.