Motorists could be charged for driving down Church Street in Falmouth whether or not the rising bollard is in action, Cornwall Council has warned.

As the bollard was damaged once again last Monday (16/1) after being back in operation for just three days, the council has reminded motorists that a traffic order is in place which makes the use of the road as a through route an endorsable offence.

This restriction means no-one should be driving through the street, and can be penalised by police irrespective of whether the bollard is operational, as it is merely there to aid compliance.

The automatic rising bollard has been damaged eight times in the last two and a half years, and although the costs are always recovered from the drivers or their insurers with no cost to the taxpayer, it causes considerable inconvenience for all those involved.

CORMAC, on behalf of Cornwall Council, has recently taken further steps to address the issue by installing extra signage prior to the bollard to highlight awareness and a white line acting as a STOP line to prevent tailgating, as only one vehicle can pass through at a time.

Peter Tatlow, CORMAC west Cornwall network manager, said: “Market Street, Church Street and the north-western end of Arwenack Street form the town centre pedestrian zone. These roads are subject to an access restriction which prohibits their use by general traffic. The only vehicles permitted to be driven onto Market Street from Market Strand at any time are taxis, local buses and those seeking to access off-street parking spaces. In addition, access is permitted for loading in the period 4pm to 11am the following day. The rising bollard is there to provide a physical deterrent to the many drivers who abuse the access restriction on a daily basis. ”