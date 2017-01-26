Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has said he wants to give Cornwall a voice in Westminster as he headed out on the campaign trail in Falmouth on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Farron, who is making his way around the county ahead of local elections in May, told the Packet he also wanted to bring "genuinely affordable" housing to the region, provide proper funding for health and social care, and improve communications infrastructure.

But overall he said he was in Cornwall to listen to the concerns of residents and find out what actions they wanted to be taken on their behalf.

Mr Farron, who was door-knocking with local party representatives on Tuesday afternoon, said Cornwall was the "beating heart of liberalism," and although the county is "blue at the moment," Liberal Democrat membership has shot up.

He said he wanted the government ideas of affordable housing were "completely disconnected" from reality and served to bolster the second homes market, and added: "We would build 1,000 council homes for locals, so people can stay and live in the community they were brought up in."

He also compared the county to his own constituency, as having "beautiful places" that aren't well connected, and said Liberal Democrat plans better communication infrastructure would help young people stay and work in their communities, rather than being taken over by second home owners. That would in turn provide year-round revenue for local services and businesses, keeping them open for the community.

He also wants to ensure better funding for social care, and added that his party is the only one which has committed to increasing taxation to pay for such services.

And he wants to make the government commit to renewable energy investment, not only to create jobs - such as those generated by green tech development in Cornwall - but also to secure the country's future energy supply and slow the effects of climate change.

Mr Farron also said he thought there was an issue in "having a county where all six MPs are the same as the government. It's a recipe for people being let down.

"You haven't seen a single one of them vote against the government in the interest of the Cornish people in the last two years.

"Cornwall deserves a spirited voice to speak for the local people and not tug its forelock to the government agenda."

He added: "Cornwall has always been best represented when it's voice has been heard in Westminster. Dissenting voices that worked hard with their colleagues in Westminster but never went native. You could never say the Liberal voices of Cornwall were Westminster men and women speaking in Cornwall, they were Cornwall's voice in Westminster... in David Penhaligon's day right through to the current day."

Asked how, as the leader of the main party leading the anti-Brexit movement in England, he plans to square his convictions with a pro-EU constituency in Truro and Falmouth but a pro-Brexit county, Mr Farron said he aimed to hold the government to account over its handling of the issue.

He said while the majority voted to leave, they didn't vote for "the most extreme version of Brexit."

As well as opposing hard Brexit, Mr Farron said the Liberal Democrats would press the government to commit funding to Cornwall to replace lost income from the EU - of which the county is a net recipient - as there was currently no sign that would happen.

But just as importantly, he said, every democracy needs "a strong opposition that asks difficult questions of the government of the day," but Labour is "scared of it's own shadow" and the most ineffective opposition in recent history."

And whether or not you agree with his party's stance on Brexit, he said it shows that it will take a "principled position" on big issues.

He believes a first step to the Liberal Democrats standing up for Cornwall is winning control of the council, something that is "down to the Cornish people" but also "totally obtainable," and said: "We're very hopeful for a result from the local elections in May."