Police are appealing for witnesses after two men died in a collision last night (26/1) on the A39 at Perranarworthal.

Emergency services were called at 10.30pm after a blue Ford Fiesta struck a bridge and left the road before coming to rest upside down in a tree.

The driver and one passenger, both aged in their 40s and from Truro, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

A third man in the car sustained a serious leg injury and was extracted from the vehicle by the fire service before being taken to Treliske Hospital.

The A39 was closed at the Norway Inn while officers from the serious collisions investigation team carried out an examination of the scene, and re-opened at 6.45am today.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or to anyone who saw the Fiesta travelling on the A39 prior to the incident to contact them via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 0804 of 26/01/17.