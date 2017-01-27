Three dead dolphins have been found by coastguards on a beach in Falmouth this morning (27/1) following reports from members of the public.

Members of the coastguard rescue team were sent to a report of the mammals washed up on Gyllyngvase Beach.

On arrival they searched the beach and found all three dolphins within around 100 meters of each other, in various states.

The team took measurements and photos, which were passed on to the relevant authorities, and beach owners Cornwall Council will be arranging removal of the bodies.

A coastguard spokesperson said it was "very unusual to find three within 100 meters of each other."

He added that, looking at the bodies, "it's believed two are likely to have been dead longer."