Cornwall Council are planning on using £850,000 to help rough sleepers get off the streets.

At a cabinet meeting held on January 25 to discuss the councils Strategic Housing Strategy, members recommended that the funds should be used to aid additional services to help the homeless.

Latest figures show that Cornwall continues to see relatively high numbers of rough sleepers, with a typical night in November 2016 seeing 99 rough sleepers, up from 65 in the previous year, as reported by the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG).

The council and its partners are developing a series of proposals as part of a comprehensive action plan to respond to the increase in rough sleeping in Cornwall, including stemming the flow of people on the streets, as well as providing accommodation and support.

Joyce Duffin, Cornwall Council cabinet member for housing and environment, said: "Obviously it is not good news that we have seen a significant increase in the number of rough sleepers in Cornwall which is reflected in the national trend.

"I expect the pressures to continue with the Housing & Planning Act stopping Housing Benefit for under 22-year-olds and only covering a room in a shared house for under 35s.

"Public health funding cuts have also affected supported living contracts which help keep vulnerable people in housing.

"Tackling rough sleeping is a key priority for the Council and strong and effective partnerships are in place to develop a range of responses.

"This includes immediate, medium and long term activities to strengthen services across Cornwall in terms of both the prevention of rough sleeping and responding to existing rough sleepers.

"A successful bid to the Government’s Rough Sleeper Programme has provided around £290,000 to deliver a ‘No First Night Out’ approach which includes Cornwall Housing, St Petroc’s and Coastline working together to prevent people from having to sleep rough in the first place.

"Cornwall Housing has already committed additional funding of £80,000 to maximise and sustain the many positive outcomes from the St Petroc’s temporary night shelter provision which runs from mid-December to mid-February and is supported with officer time by Cornwall Housing, Addaction, Stonham and Coastline Homelessness service.

"This additional £850,000 will support the work that is going into producing a long term Rough Sleeper Prevention Strategy”

Anyone who may have concerns about a rough sleeper in their area should go to the Streetlink website - streetlink.org.uk