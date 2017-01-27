Cornwall Council is due to receive a digital makeover, as part of a three year Digital Improvement plan aimed to make it easier for residents and businesses to access online services.

The plan has been announced as a response to a lack of investment in IT for a number of years, and aims to improve many frustrations expressed by customers.

The council's cabinet have already approved the Digital Improvement plan, developed following consultation with a range of organisations, which will see up to £18m invested in four key areas over the next three years.

The majority of the funding will be used to develop an improved public services platform, and a small amount will also be spent on research and development.

Adam Paynter, the council's cabinet member for resources, said: "We know that over the past few years there have been significant changes in the way our residents and businesses communicate both with each other, and with the council, and with the way that information is shared.

"Unfortunately, our IT systems have not kept up with this change.

"This investment will help make us more responsive to the needs of our customers by providing a digital 'front door' for our services.

"This will ensure that more services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, not just during office hours, and also make it easier for people to track the progress of their service requests.

"It will also provide an improved modern working environment for staff and members, making it easier to share information between different services, and between partners which will, in turn, increase efficiency.

"This is particularly important in areas such as health and social care where it is vital that staff from different organisations can access the information they need quickly.

"This improved efficiency will also help to deliver the savings we need to make to protect frontline services.

"We recognise that some people will question the use of this money at a time when we are making savings in other areas.

"However it is vital that we take action to replace our ageing IT infrastructure now.

"Investing in this plan will not only make it easier for our customers to access our services, and improve our efficiency, it will also provide a catalyst to drive significant business improvement for Cornwall."

The council is keen to encourage residents to use the digital system, but also recognise that someone people would refer to stick to alternative options such as talking over the phone, which will still be an option.