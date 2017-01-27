While brain surgery may still allude them, a selection of primary school students in Cornwall have had their first taste of the dizzying heights of education - as they got hands-on experience with rocket science.

20 children from the Mylor Bridge Community Primary School and St Wenn School were selected to take part in the special event, which saw them making rocket cars out of blocks of blue foam and powered by rockets, under the strict supervision of experts.

The event was organised by the Bloodhound Programme, the team behind the international attempt to break the 1000mph land speed record in an attempt to inspire the next generation of scientists.

The young students learned about aerodynamics and complicated mathematics, as they strapped rockets to their small foam cars and sent them careering down the 50m track at speeds of up to 39mph.

Pupils from the two schools got to be involved as part of the Bloodhound Model Rocket Car Race Hub Practitioner Training programme, which taught 30 volunteers the skills necessary to teach up to 4,000 young people in Cornwall to build their own rocket car.

Day one saw all adult volunteers, including Cornwall Council's Andrew Wallis, arrive at the Cornwall Aviation Heritage Centre (CAHC) at the Aero Hub in St Mawgan.

After training with two experienced Bloodhound Programme trainers all 30 volunteers had built their own rocket cars, and gathered the skills necessary to teach others.

Then it was the children's turn, and being taught by the recently qualified volunteers, managed to make cars which reached between 36 and 39mph down the 50m track.

Chris Lea, head teacher at Mylor Bridge Primary School, said: "What an opportunity. I would have been so disappointed if I had missed the chance that came up to give children an insight to what can be achieved.

"Our children achieved speeds of between 36 and 39mph. One child's range of superlatives has been developed to describe the event as 'awesome', 'lush' and 'amazing'.

"It was a privilege to be involved and now we look forward to collecting the kits and engaging more of our children in the science, technology, engineering and maths that this activity will provide."

Now that all 30 volunteer trainers have passed their training, they will go on and help students across the county build and prototype their own cars, ready to compete in the open races at the end of term, before the final showdown.

The Cornwall final will take place at the start of the summer term, and the national final will be held at Santa Pod, Bedfordshire on June 29.

Andrew Wallis, lead member for Children and Young People at Cornwall Council, said: "Who doesn't want to build a rocket car?

"I certainly do, and I was really pleased to be able to undertake the Rocket Car Accreditation Training.

"In fact, I have never been so excited over a bit of foam before.

"I was amazed when my rocket car reached a speed of 40.25mph over 50m.

"On day two of training, 20 children from the primary schools in Mylor and St Wenn arrived to do their own rocket science project, but this time we were helping them.

"It was amazing to see how engaged these children were learning about aerodynamics, how rockets worked and how certain shapes can make a car go faster.

"It was so much fun; I think they actually forgot they were learning something.

"After the children had made their cars, it was time to launch the rockets. You could not help but smile when you heard squeals of delight as each car shot off down the 50m track."

Anyone who might want more information should contact Rachel Delourme, STEM advisor of Cornwall EBP, at rdelourme@cornwall.gov.uk