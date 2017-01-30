Around 50 protesters came together on The Moor in Falmouth in a show of support for Cornwall's NHS against what they say are proposed cuts to the health service.

The group, organised by the Falmouth Labour Party, grabbed placards and petition slips to raise awareness of cuts they expect to see to Cornish healthcare, and the potential closure of NHS services around the county.

Falmouth Labour has said that the recently unveiled NHS Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP) for Cornwall includes £264 million worth of cuts, which have been "presented as a fait accompli imposed by an unmovable government," and are just part of an austerity drive which includes £22 billion of overall cuts to the NHS.

The STP, as it has been presented by the government and by Cornwall Council, includes proposals to reduce bed numbers while switching to more community focused health provision, turning some minor injuries units into "community hubs," and potentially closing some community hospitals and minor injuries units. NHS bosses have yet to reveal which sites could be affected.

Labour member Damian Heholt said of the protest: "There was about 50 people there... we got a a very good reception from the public, and somewhere in the region of 500 signatures. In that way I would say it was a success. We had broad support."

The group has other plans for supporting the NHS in the near future, including a campaign for the second reading of the National Health Service Bill, also known as the NHS Reinstatement Bill, which has its second reading on February 24.

Mr Heholt said the bill was intended to reclaim parts of the NHS that have been "farmed out to private enterprise."

He said: "We're planning some kind of protest or trying to raise awareness of that... and guarantee that Sarah Newton vote's the right way, as we see it."