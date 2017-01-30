Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding, based in Mylor Creek, could be about to win a coveted industry award - but they need your help to do so.

Cockwells' new Duchy 21, which was unveiled in 2016, has been shortlisted in the Powered Vessels under 40ft category of the 2017 Classic Boat awards.

The prestigious awards recognise outstanding craftsmanship and now the boatbuilders need your help to win the award, by casting your vote for the company.

Anyone who wishes to vote for the company can do so by visiting classicboat.co.uk/awards2017 and selecting the Cockwells’ Duchy 21 in the Powered Vessels under 40ft category.

Dave Cockwell, founder and managing director, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted in this prestigious industry awards scheme and hope that the public will support us by voting for the Duchy 21.

“If you are after the polished styling and relaxed handling of a custom build without the high-end price tag, there is no better boat on the market.

"From custom-made stainless steel fittings and choice of timber for the interior joinery to the upholstery fabric and any number of optional extras, we go through every detail with you to ensure that your Duchy 21 is exactly how you want it to be – a classic day boat for a modern world that chimes perfectly with your way of life.”