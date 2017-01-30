Campaigners angry at plans by Donald Trump which are widely regarded as a Muslim ban will be taking to The Moor in Falmouth this evening.

A demonstration against the ban, which affects citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries - including some with US visas or green-cards and dual nationality individuals - will take place between 5pm and 8pm.

Organisers wrote on Facebook: "Theresa May has decided to ally herself with Donald Trump's bigoted, misogynistic government. She has refused to speak out against Donald Trump's #MuslimBan - even when her own Members of Parliament are targeted. It is not only weak, it is a matter of national shame - disgracing our country across the world.



"There are moments of terrible injustice throughout history where we look back and rightly ask - what did people do? Future generations will look back at the targeting of Muslims - as we look back at the targeting of Jews - with disgust, horror and shame. If we do not speak out, we are complicit.



"Theresa May has betrayed her own people. That doesn't mean we have to. Let's stand in solidarity with those targeted by Donald Trump's hateful government, including the people of this country, outside Downing Street and all over Britain."

Prime Minister Theresa May was widely criticised for failing to stand up to Mr Trump when other heads of state condemned him for plans to freeze immigration and stop accepting refugees. A government spokesperson issued a belated statement on Friday evening saying it did not support Mr Trumps policy.

The government has also been called upon to condemn Mr Trump's plans to authorise torture and reopen CIA black sites.

His immigration ban had initially included citizens with dual British nationality, including Olympian Sir Mo Farah, who lives in the US, and Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi whose children are studying there. However these bans were lifted as part of a government clarification late on Sunday.