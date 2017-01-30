A mother-of-two has spoken out about her experience being the first on the scene of a horrific car crash which claimed the lives of two people in Perranarworthal.

Lucy Whitman, 52, lives directly opposite the site of the accident, which occurred on Thursday, January 26 on the A39 at Stickenbridge, between the Norway Inn and Treluswell Roundabout, claiming the lives of two people, believed to be called David and Dean, and leaving another man with serious injuries.

Living so close to an accident hot-spot Lucy and the rest of the Whitman family were quick to respond, donning their fluorescent jackets and each rushing to the scene of the crash to aid in whatever way they could.

Despite being on the scene within minutes there was nothing that could be done for two of the occupants of the car, as the sheer force of the crash had separated the engine and gearbox from the rest of the car, and sent the car rolling over the wall and down a steep hill.

Over the years the Whitman's have witnessed several major crashes outside their home, but Lucy said she could not remember attending a crash as severe as this one.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the car lost control while rounding a bend on the 60mph road and collided with a granite wall with such force that the impact rendered the car unrecognisable.

The engine and gearbox were separated from the car, sending motor oil spraying into the air, and the rest of the crushed car bounced over the wall and rolled down a steep slope before coming to a rest in a tree.

Nicholas Whitman, 55, a grounds man, said: "We didn't actually see the car, but we heard the bang.

"We could smell engine oil in the air, and could see the engine lying on the side of the road.

"This is a 60mph part of the road, when you hit granite at that speed it doesn't move."

Upon hearing the first bang the Whitman family rushed into action, with Nicholas directing traffic around the incident, Lucy tending to the one surviving occupant of the car, and their two children, Lesa, 22, and Glen, 24, calling the emergency services.

Lucy said: "It was quite a normal evening to begin with, until about 10.25.

"We all heard a bang then a further bang; it was a different sound to normal so I leaned out the window and could instantly smell engine oil.

"We couldn't see anything but suddenly I heard this voice from across the road shouting for help, so we went to have a look and found the car upside down, so I shouted my daughter to call the emergency services.

"I managed to get the door open but there was nothing I could do to help, we couldn't get the man out the car."

By pure chance, Nicholas then spotted an ambulance driving past and flagged it down to ask for help.

Lucy said: "We saw an ambulance coming down the road so we flagged it down, and the driver come over and said he would see what he could do.

"I was lucky enough not to see any of the injuries, at the time it was just the one person I was talking to, he was the only one making sounds.

"It then emerged that there was a third person in the car, but the survivor didn't know where they were.

"We assumed that they have been catapulted from the vehicle so we went to look for them, but it turned out he was in the car all along.

"There was no sign to suggest the car had been breaking, the first thing we heard of the crash was the bang.

"Only a few nights previously the same thing almost happened, we heard a car skid round the bend and lose control, but avoided hitting anything and managed to drive off, but not this time.

"There was no clue as to why this accident happened. There was no screeching, no brakes, no sign of alcohol.

"Eventually the rest of the emergency services arrived and we were no longer needed, so we went back to the house.

"Slowly all the emergency services left, at 5.30 the car was eventually taken away, but I have no idea when the casualty was taken to the hospital.

"In a situation like that, you don't worry about what you’re going to see, you hear someone calling for help and you try your best."

Flowers and other tributes have been placed at the site of the crash. One read: "Our Darling Dean (Dad), not a day shall pass that you are not missed. Both you and Dave sleep well. Lots of Love, Mum, you sister Grayce + family and Henri, Elli and Riley."

Another read: "To Dad (David), Love you, Daniel Jordan Bradley."