Falmouth's Harbour Lights fish and chip shop has been named as the best in the country, cementing it's reputation as one of the top eateries in the area.

The restaurant won the ultimate title, Independent Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year, at an award ceremony organised by Seafish, considered to be the Oscars of the fish-frying world, held at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel in London on January 26.

To win the title the team at Harbour Lights had to progress through a rigorous, multi-stage judging process which focussed on their responsible sourcing policies, menu diversification, staff training and more.

To celebrate the massive achievement owners Peter and Sue Fraser will be hosting a special event on February 11, where all fish and chips will be sold for the same price as they were 17-years ago, when Pete and Sue first took over the chippy.

Peter said: "We're absolutely blown away to be named the winner of this award - our incredible team deserves a huge pat on the back.

"We've been open every day of the week, lunchtime and evenings for the past 17 years, and have never stopped trying to find ways to improve the business.

"We feel very blessed to have our restaurant located in such a beautiful area, being close to the sea gives us direct access to the local fishing trawlers, we get to offer out customers the freshest fish and actively encourage them to branch out and try different varieties from the catch of the day.

"We all love this industry and our jobs; its the best feeling in the world to be able to put a big smile on all our customers faces and now our own smiles are bigger than ever after our success."

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: "The aim of the National Fish and Chip Awards has always been to showcase the very best fish and chip businesses and individuals in the UK while setting incredibly high standards for the rest of the fish and chip industry to aspire to.

"With the popularity of fish and chip dining establishments on the increase, the restaurant dining experience has now come up to par with the traditional fish and chip takeaway.

"Harbour Lights is the perfect example of a business that consistently innovates to keep things new and fresh for their customers.

"With experienced fryers, and friendly and knowledgeable serving staff, combining to make the perfect team, they serve up a high level of professionalism that is unrivalled.

"Winning such a prestigious award in such a tough competition is an exceptional achievement, they should be extremely proud."