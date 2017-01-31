At less than two-years-old little Leo Westlake is set to become a major star of the escapology world - after a video of him climbing over TWO stair gates stacked vertically received over 13 million views.

The video was captured by devoted Falmouth mum Alice Gray, 23, who stacked the stair gates on top of each other after intrepid Leo managed to climb easily over one and escape his room.

Alice was certain that two gates, measuring nearly 7ft, would keep Leo in his room but he soon proved her wrong, and climbed over the mammoth gate in under a minute.

Now Leo has achieved national fame, being featured in the country's leading national newspapers, and has received over 13 million views on online video sharing websites.

Alice lives in a flat in Falmouth with her partner Jordan Westlake, 24, her daughter Olivia Gray, seven, and little Leo, who will be two in April.

Olivia is described as being a 'chilled out' baby, but little Leo is anything but. Mum Alice says that there is nothing she can do to keep Leo locked down, as even though he is still a toddler he can already open the doors and windows to their home.

To keep Leo from climbing on the roof, Alice and her fisherman partner Jordan have had to nail the windows shut, and must lock the front door and hide the key.

But Leo's antics have begun to pay off, as he has now reached a national audience with coverage in The Sun, the Daily Star, the Daily Mail and The Mirror.

Alice said: "I always knew he was different. He's always been hectic, he had a play house when he was younger and he would just push it around.

"We could never keep him in anything, he had a floor high-chair and he would walk around with it on his back like a turtle.

"He was walking at just nine months, and he's been doing stuff like this ever since.

"He's always been climbing over the gates and we had enough. He would keep coming in the kitchen when I was cooking and obviously it's dangerous, so we wanted to try and keep him out.

"I put up two stair gates but he conquered it in about two minutes. We didn't think he would do it so quickly.

"He gets it from his dad; he's really good at climbing.

"I'd love to see Leo on a climbing wall, but I'm not sure I'd have the nerve to watch. I wasn't scared when he climbed over the gates because I know how good at it he is.

"We've had to nail the windows shut, because if he wanted to he could get out. He can open the front door if he wants to, even with a key. Now we have to close the door and hide the key.

"I reckon he would be alright in a prison cell but that's about it."