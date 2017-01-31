A student who discovered a woman struggling in Falmouth Harbour late at night has said she "wouldn't like to imagine" what could have happened if she hadn't been there.

Falmouth University student Hannah Swann, 20, was out for a late walk last Monday and went on to the Prince of Wales Pier, when she heard "crying" from the water.

She said: "I think she must have seen me because, because she shouted for help.

"I was under a light at one point when I heard the noise: like someone struggling and in trouble.

"I walked further along so I could see the lights on the water. off the ships, which then helped me to see.

"I was able to see her from the pier."

Hannah called the coastguard, and within ten minutes she saw an RNLI lifeboat coming to look for the woman and pull her from the water.

In the meantime, she kept talking to her and shouting "words of encouragement."

She said: "She was struggling to swim [to the shore] you could see. So I told her to float and keep her head up, because that's more important... than trying to swim to the pier. I could see the boat was coming."

Once rescuers arrived, Hannah said she helped point out where the woman was, before the lifeboat crew pulled the casualty out and handed her to paramedics who "drove off as quickly as possible."

Hannah said she was "shocked" by the events, although she was "focused" as soon as she realised what was happening.

She said: "I'm glad I was there. I didn't plan to go for a walk or anything, I just walked, and I'm glad that I did.

"No-one was there so I don't know if anything good would have come of it if I hadn't been there really.

"No-one would have seen her to help her, I wouldn't like to imagine what would have happened."

She added: "I think relief is the word."

Last week the coastguard reported that a woman in her 20s had been pulled from the water off the Prince of Wales Pier in Falmouth, before being passed to ambulance crews.

Police said the woman had been "conscious and breathing" when she was saved at around 11pm, and was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro for support and treatment.