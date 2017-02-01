A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg, following a crash on Dracaena Avenue this morning.

Police were called to the scene just after 7am, after reports of a motorcyclist colliding with a parked car.

An ambulance was called which took the casualty to hospital with a suspected broken leg.

It is believed the motorcyclist was dazzled by oncoming headlights when he lost control and skidded into the back of the parked car.

The road was partially blocked and although the incident was before rush hour traffic, there were reports of congestion which has now cleared.