A Cornish charity is trying to raise £20,000 to protect the county's hedges, so that native animal species can thrive.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust are raising the funds through their Cornish Hedges Appeal, in order to carry out work to protect hedgerows where many animal species shelter.

The charity believe that over 200 flowering plant species and many species including birds, beetles, bats, bees, moths, butterflies and other small animals would not exist without the hedges, so they need to be protected.

There is an estimated 30,000 miles of hedges across Cornwall that are not protected by the national Hedgerow Regulations, and are threatened by removal, neglect and road development.

Hedges are found all over Cornwall, and support over 10,000 species of insects which in turn attract mammals such as dormice and hedgehogs.

The hedges form field boundaries and road verges, many dating back to the Bronze Age, and represent a wealth of diversity both in function and style.

To protect the hedges Cornwall Wild Life Trust intent to conduct surveys to map hedges across Cornwall, carry out practical work and create special events to raise awareness, and teach children about the importance of hedges.

Ruediger Wohlers, a long term supporter of Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: "Cornwall's hedgerows are corridors for wildlife that connect habitat; they are home to the badger, the butterfly, the gorse and red campion amongst many.

"They are part of Cornwall's character and charm and attract people from all over the world.

"We must keep these hedgerows thriving for future generations, a challenge for us all."