These incredible pictures have just been released by a historical archive, illustrating the moment a German U-boat washed up on the rocks at Falmouth.

The pictures have been released by Historic England, to mark the centenary of Germany's declaration of unrestricted submarine warfare.

The images show the German submarines, known as U-boats, washed up on the rocks at Falmouth, after being surrendered by Germany after the war ended in 1918.

But as they were being towed back to the UK, where they would have been used as gunnery targets, they sank and became wrecked on Castle Beach.

The declaration of unrestricted submarine welfare, nicknamed Der magische Guertel, or the magic girdle, was announced for the second time on February 1, 1917.

The German navy began torpedoing ships without warning, leaving passengers and crew with no chance of escape.

The idea was to strangle Britain's supply lines, and all ships trading with Britain were seen as targets, including those from neutral countries.

Even hospital ships were targeted by German forces during this time, provoking worldwide outrage.

But this was also seen as a turning point in the First World War, as the sinking of American supply ships brought the might of the United States into the war.

The photos were taken in 1921 by notable navy office Jack Casement, whose family have now donated the images to Historic England.

Roger Bowdler, director of listing at Historic England, said: "The declaration of unrestricted submarine warfare in February 1917 was a decisive moment in the First World War.

"Germany's tactic led to devastating losses for many nations but it also horrified the world.

"It was seen as uncivilised, ungentlemanly and ultimately brought the might of the United States into the war.

"By commemorating this day we can better understand its consequences and remember the many people who lost their lives in this way."

To celebrate the centenary, the National Submariners memorial by Frederick Hitch at Temple Pier on the Thames has also been upgraded to II*. It is an eloquent memorial unveiled in 1922 to the many submariners who died in active service.

A third of the Submarine Service's total personnel lost their lives during the First World War - the highest proportion of any branch of the armed services.