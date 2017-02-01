Family members have paid tribute to a man who died when a car he was in hit a bridge parapet on the A39 in Perranwarworthal.

Dean Ward, 47, from Truro, was one of two men who died in the collision on the A39 last Thursday night.

His family said: “Our heartfelt tributes for our very much loved father, brother, son and friend... you shall be missed so very, very much. Not a day shall pass that you will not be in our thoughts. xxxx”

Mr Ward, and David Burnett, also 47 and from Truro, were killed when the blue Ford Fiesta they were traveling in left the road and came to rest upside down in a tree.

A third man in the car sustained a serious leg injury and was extracted from the vehicle by the fire service before being taken to Treliske Hospital.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the Fiesta travelling on the A39 prior to the incident to contact them via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 0804 of 26/01/17.