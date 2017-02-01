Plans to convert the former Penryn Buffs Club into flats would likely be supported by Cornwall Council, according to planning officer advice.

The council has been presented with three proposals, to convert the current building on Tresooth Lane, to convert the club and add another building to the site, or to completely demolish and rebuild the site, cresting from nine to potentially 18 apartments.

Planning officer Laura Potts has now provided the applicants with pre-application advice, stating that the council would support, in principle, sub-dividing the building into flats "subject to evidence to justify the loss of the community facility."

In her advice letter Ms Potts notes that the proposal would lead to the loss of a social facility, but it is less used than it was, and there are other community spaces in Penryn such as St. Gluvias Church Hall,

Jubilee Wharf, Highway Church and the Town Hall.

She also notes that a change of use could reduce the amount of noise and anti-social behaviour which could be caused by a social club.

And she said 10 parking spaces, or one for each unit would be "acceptable," while asking for details about potential communal areas such as bin or bike storage.

She noted that the two other proposals were much less detailed, and added that developers should also try to discuss the plans with residents and the local council.