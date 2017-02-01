The family of a Falmouth man whose car was smashed in a hit-and-run have offered a £200 reward for helping to locate the other car involved in the collision.

Nyle Sutherland-Clark was driving home from a friend's house on Thursday, June 26, and said he was pulling across the roundabout next to the Merchants Manor Hotel at around 11.20pm when he was hit by a red car travelling up the hill at speed.

He said: "I was pulling across the roundabout from Woodlane, he scraped across the front of the car.

"I pulled over in Pennance Road and he reversed down Melvill Road. I got out around the back of my car and as soon as I got to the back of my car he drove off up the hill."

He added: "I was in shock, I was shaking.

"He was going way too fast, he couldn't stop. He was braking across the roundabout."

Now Nyle and his mother Ruth are asking for help in trying to track down the car, and have offered a £200 reward for information leading to a conviction.

Nyle said he found two pieces of door trim following the crash, and having done some internet research he believes they come from a Peugeot 106.

He added that he also has red paint across his bumper, and the first letter of the other cars registration plate was R. The driver of the other car was between 18 and 25 and he also had a female passenger.

Ruth said: "The other car has got to be badly damaged on the driver's side.

"Somebody must have seen a red car that's all damaged down the driver's side.

"It's just disgusting that this guy thinks he can do this and get away with it."

Police confirmed that they had received a report in person the next day, just before 7am, of a hit and run collision.

A spokesperson said: "We're limited as to what we can do with the limited information, it's a very minor RTC. We advised him to check CCTV."

He added that it was very important for people involved in accidents to try and get a vehicle registration number.

The police log number for the incident is 0085 of January 27.

Anyone who has information regarding the car can contact Ruth on 07751 777 311.