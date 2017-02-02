Durty Disco are set to return to Falmouth to host a special event celebrating their six year anniversary, and are bringing some of the biggest names in the dance music industry to the area.

Hosted at Falmouth Rugby Club, the Durty Disco team are hosting special guest New York Transit Authority, who will be supported by local legends Davitt Steed and Dephex, among others.

Over the years Durty Disco have hosted some major stars of the dance music scene, including the Karma Kid and Roska, and have become a major name in their own right.

With numerous mentions on national radio, and bookings to organise international festival stages, organisers of Durty Disco have won a well-earned reputation for throwing events of the highest calibre.

Each event thrown by the team has a level of effort and style rarely seen in dance music events, from bespoke limited edition tickets, decadent stage design and elaborate themes, Durty Disco truly go the extra mile to create an event to remember.

The upcoming event will also play host to Samba Celtica, a 20 piece South West samba band.

Big Man Japan, resident DJ from Durty Disco, said: “Falmouth is such a special place for us, not just because of our history and the beautiful surroundings, but because of the diverse range of people.

“There are so many creative people doing great alternative things and that pushes the atmosphere to the top for us.

“Falmouth family, we salute you.”

Tickets are on sale now in Falmouth for £8, plus a booking fee, from Clays, Wild Pony, Hand, Sessions and Impact.