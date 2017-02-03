PegasusLife are hosting a community meeting at the Falmouth Hotel regarding the development of the site of the Madeira Hotel in Falmouth, which is set to become The Fitzroy.

The meeting, held at the Falmouth Hotel on Monday, February 6 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, is an opportunity for local residents to meet members of the project team, hear about the schedule for the site and ask questions.

The Fitzroy is a collection of 34 apartments with panoramic sea views, large balconies, a maritime garden, guest sites and a private car park, managed by PegasusLife- a specialist provider of high quality properties for homebuyers over sixty.

Mick Marran, development director at PegasusLife, said: "Our developments are designed to become very much a part of the local community and this meeting is just one of the ways that we can keep the residents nearby up to date.

"We will cover topics such as demolition progress and the imminent start of construction works.

"We hope that as many people as possible will be able to attend and participate in this community event."