Firefighters battled to save a person from a burning building in Falmouth yesterday evening.

A total of 11 firefighters and an officer from Falmouth Fire Station raced to the house fire, which broke out just before 9.30pm.

They managed to rescue a person who was trapped inside the house, before giving them first aid until they could be placed in the care of the ambulance service.

The crews then put out the fire and worked with police officers who were also called.

The fire service has not given details of which road in Falmouth the fire broke out in.

In what has been a busy 24 hours for the fire service, a crew was also called to a chimney fire in Bude yesterday evening, while this morning co-responders from Helston were called to a medical incident in the town just after 7.40am, in which they monitored the patient until paramedics arrived.