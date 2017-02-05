King Charles School pupils spent last Monday making artwork fit for a king, or at least fit to celebrate one, as they remembered the school's namesake on his feast day.

The school spent King Charles Day on January 30, the anniversary of the execution of King Charles I, as a whole school activity day, with children from different years grouped together to carry out different creative activities.

After a whole school assembly in which pupils learned about the history of the day, key stage two pupils took turns at painting a series of five murals with inspirational quotes taken from different books, which will be placed in the school library.

Meanwhile the mixed age group classes concentrated on creating artworks of different colours, to be arranged in a rainbow display including artwork from every pupil. As part of the whole school day, known as a King Charles Together day, pupils were paired up with each other, including sibling pairings, to help build a feeling of community.

Head of school Hannah Stevens said: "We are using our core value of creativity for King Charles Day, working together to create a sort of whole school display.

"They are all creating a person, so that every child will be represented on the board."

She added that the day is about celebrating King Charles I as his last word was 'remember,' and how his son - the future King Charles II - fled into exile from Pendennis Castle. On his return, the new king granted a charter to Falmouth, and paid for the construction of King Charles the Martyr Church, which in turn led to the creation of the school.

She said: "We think it's important to have a day to celebrate our heritage and link it to our key values: aspiration, achievement, friendship, teamwork and creativity," and added, "it builds a sense of family."