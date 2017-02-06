A man who has spent half a century collecting cash for the Mabe Youth and Community Project and the playing field has announced he is calling it a day.

George Kingston has been a stalwart fundraiser in the village for almost 50 years, organising the annual Christmas Raffle which this year raised a total of £1,520.

His fundraising efforts began in 1971, when a group of people decided to form a committee to create a community hall and fund a playing field for the village.

He said: "There was nothing in the village, only the village hall."

"There wasn't any playing field for the village. I was the instigator on the parish council to set up the playing field.

"It took us about 25 years of hard work and fundraising to build the community hall.

"That was hard work, that was. We had a fantastic community then, working hard for the village."

George, who also served as a parish councillor for 44 years, said finally the community project committee and Mabe School got together to purchase land - or rather the school bought the land and the community bought some of that land from the school.

George's fundraising efforts included running the village's regular 300 Club prize draw, the Mabe Shindig which ran for 34 years, and going door-to-door selling tickets for the annual Christmas raffle.

He said: "I enjoy it. It's not just knocking on a door selling tickets. If you have a laugh and a joke and you're in no hurry, you're invited in.

"Going around the village, a lot of people are on their own, they are delighted to see you to have a laugh and a chat."

But he added: "There comes a time when you have to say 'enough is enough.'

"I could still run up and down steps, but now I'm looking out for a hand rail, that's the reason."

"I shall still be visiting the people living on their own."

George was a bus conductor and then spent 23 years working at Falmouth Docks, before finishing his working days at Carrick District Council, and is currently a verger at Mabe Church. He retired from Mabe Parish Council four years ago, and was recognised for his service by having Kingston Way in Mabe named after him.

He also lost his wife four years ago, and said: "I find living on your own is a lonely life. But I find being in public life, he neighbours and friends, is absolutely great. I still keep going.

"You have got to keep your mind occupied, it's no good sitting in the easy chair."

As well as dancing, and events at Woodlane Social Club, he said on wet days he will "put anotherlog on the fire, fill up a glass, and let the time go by."

Having finished his fundraising days, George thanked everyone for "all the fun and laughter we have shared together."

The Mabe Youth and Community Project in turn thanked George, saying: "Without men and women like him, Mabe would have no Community Hall and no green space to play in."