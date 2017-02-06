A man who has spent half a century collecting cash for the Mabe Youth and Community Project and the playing field has announced he is calling it a day.

George Kingston has been a stalwart fundraiser in the village for over 50 years, organising the annual Christmas Raffle which this year raised a total of £1,520.

He said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed calling from house to house meeting with everyone in the community.

"Having raised thousands of pounds over the years, I have decided to call it a day and I wish to thank everyone for their wonderful support over the years. And for all the fun and laughter we have shared together."