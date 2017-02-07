St Francis School celebrated the life of a "lovely" teaching assistant who passed away last year with a memorial tree and a fundraising afternoon of tea and cakes.

Julie Carroll had been a volunteer at the school before becoming a teaching assistant, but died last September following cancer.

As she was a well-loved member of the school community, staff, pupils and parents were joined by Julie's family last week when they had cakes and refreshments to raise money for Macmillan.

Ang Morgan, one of the organisers, said: "She was a lovely, lovely person and we really wanted to do something... to celebrate her life."

As well as he fundraiser, Julie's family were invited to see the planting of a tree in her memory, but due to the bad weather that had to be postponed.

However, the family was able to place some earth around the tree while it was in its pot, and was also able to see a new plaque which will be put up in her memory.

Ang added: "It's a good turnout, we're really pleased. When it's wet and windy outside you never know what you're going to get.

"The parents and staff have been really great with the cakes and the raffle prizes and everything."

Leftover cakes were sold to parents and children on Monday, and in total the school raised £436 for Macmillan.