Firefighters have rescued a man from floodwater at Longdowns near Penryn after he drove his car into it yesterday (6/2) evening.

Specialist water crews from Falmouth and Penzance were called at around 6.30pm to rescue the trapped motorist.

Once at the scene they winched the car to safety.

A fire service spokesperson said: "They had driven the car in and not realised how deep the water was and were unable to get out of the vehicle."

The fire service has reiterated driving advice for heavy rain, including never attempting to cross if you don’t know how deep the water is or trying try to cross fast moving water at flooded fords or roads.

The advice added to take particular care at night when water is harder to see, never to ignore road closed signs, and not to assume fords are safe to cross just because the road is not closed, but to gauge and use common sense.