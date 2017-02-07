A Falmouth resident who had to be pulled from a fire in their own home is still recovering in hospital - after suffering from smoke inhalation.

The local, who has not been identified, had to be rushed to the hospital after being rescued from his house by firefighters on Friday, February 3.

It is unclear how much damage the house on Laburnum Close suffered, but neighbours confirmed that the occupant was still in hospital days later.

In total 11 firefighters and an officer from Falmouth Fire station attended the scene of the fire, which broke out just before 8.30pm.

They managed to rescue the person who was trapped inside the house, before giving them first aid until they could be placed in the care of the ambulance service.

The crews then put out the fire and worked with police officers who were also called to the scene.

It is believed the occupant of the property, which is in a block of flats, was suffering from smoke inhalation.

Neighbours refused to identify the name of the person pulled from the fire, but confirmed that they were still recovering in hospital.

One of the victims immediate neighbours said: "The fire brigade had to attend a fire here, but I can't tell you any more than that.

"They're in hospital now, they won't be back for a while."

One unnamed neighbour said: "There are always fire trucks racing up this road, it happens once every three months.

"I wouldn't be surprised if there was a fire up there."