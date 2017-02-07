Greenpeace activists recently took to the Falmouth branch of HSBC to talk to the bank's customers about deforestation in Indonesia.

The charity claim that, according to a study, Indonesia is suffering from severe deforestation, due to pulp and palm oil plantations.

This in turn leaves the remaining trees susceptible to fires, and the emissions from such fires are linked to 100,000 premature deaths across Southeast Asia, according to the charity.

They also claim that HSBC are involved in financing destructive palm oil companies, so took to the Falmouth branch on Saturday, February 4, to talk to customers about the issue.

Colin Newman, a Greenspeaker and Greenpeace activist from Falmouth, said: "Many people are concerned about the destruction of the world's rainforests, and they already know that palm oil plays a major role in that problem.

"But it's easy to feel powerless in the face of a problem happening on the other side of the world, caused by companies most of us have never heard of.

"But HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, are up to their necks in it, and they will listen to UK customers.

"We're here to give those customers the facts, and a voice."

The volunteer activists spoke to people outside the branch on Market Street, and 126 of them asked to have their concerns about the issue conveyed to the bank.

After two hours of engaging bank customers and passers-by, they delivered the feedback forms and a giant cheque with the number of local people objecting to HSBC's involvement in the palm oil industry to the branch manager.