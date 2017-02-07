Do you want to represent Penryn on the town council or even at Cornwall Council, but are uncertain about what it involves?

Penryn Town Council will be holding a councillor fair in the Temperance Hall on Saturday, March 11, from 11am to 1pm.

The event will give anyone who's interested a chance to find out talk to councillors about what the role entails and what support will be provided, ahead of local elections on Thursday May 4.

Elections will be held for 16 town council seats across two wards, with five in Penryn East and 11 in Penryn West.

Key dates for the elections are March 20 for notices of election, April 4 for nomination papers and April 13 for voter registration.