An attempt to "bridge the gap" between parents and staff at Falmouth School is being made with a forum at Boslowick Barbers on Thursday evening.

Headteacher Brett Miners and other staff members will be at the barbers on Boslowick Road, from 5.30pm, where parents will be able to meet and discuss issues with them.

Sarelle McCann of Boslowick Barbers, who organised the event, said Mr Miners had "asked if we would be able to bridge the gap between Falmouth School and parents."

Asked why the barbers' was hosting the forum, Sarelle said: "Some of teh parents don't want to go into the school," and added Mr Miners "may have felt it wasn't on anyone's territory, maybe things could be said that couldn't be said in a school environment."

The agenda for the meeting will include changes to school uniform, which many parents feel are becoming excessive, as well as support for pupils in the higher years, and mental health issues for children at the school.

Many parents have commented on the event's Facebook page where they have aired their concerns and issues they would like to discuss at the forum.

These included high staff turnover and staff leaving mid term, masterclasses which do not seem to achieve their aims of targeted individual learning, better pastoral support, and poor interaction between staff and students.

Parents also decried the frequency with which uniforms and PE kit has been changed at the school, with one mother saying there had been six changes since her eldest child started.

A Falmouth School spokesperson said: "Falmouth School wants to do their very best to ensure all members of our community can talk to staff at the school on any issue.

"To help this further, the school is in the process of talking to various members of our community about hosting parental forums in various locations across our town. The first of these has been agreed with Boslowick Barbers and we are thankful to Ellie McCann for hosting us."

Do you have any thoughts on this story? Tell us at thepacket.co.uk or on our Facebook page.