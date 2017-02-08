Ad feature

With applications for the Government’s State Pension top up scheme closing on 5 April 2017, it’s worth considering if it could be right for you.

It is a government scheme that allows you to boost your retirement income by between £1 and £25 a week in exchange for a lump sum payment.

To take advantage of this scheme you will need to be entitled to a UK State Pension and have reached State Pension age before 6 April 2016 – that’s men Born before 6 April 1951, and women born before 6 April 1953.

The boosted payment is:

•Guaranteed for life

•Inheritable in most cases by a spouse or civil partner

•Protected against inflation What it costs? The amount you would need to contribute will depend on the boosted amount you want and how old you are, as the cost reduces with age. An online calculator can help you calculate what your contribution would-be.

Things to consider The scheme isn’t right for everyone, and there are alternative ways to boost retirement income. State Pension top up is taxable as income, and we recommend seeking independent advice before taking up the scheme.

How to apply Just apply online at gov.uk/statepensiontopup and we’ll post you everything you need. Remember that the deadline for online applications is midnight 5 April 2017.

Want to find out more about your State Pension?

Whether you’re eligible for State Pension top up or not, you can find out more about the State Pension – what it is, what you’ll get and when you’ll get it – at gov.uk/yourstatepension.