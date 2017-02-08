A dead seal was not the only victim of last week's storms to wash up on Falmouth's beaches as lots of tiny starfish were to be found on Saturday morning.

The sad discovery was made by jewellery maker Sancha Wear, who was out on Saturday afternoon after the worst of the heavy winds had finished battering the coastline.

Sancha and her husband started spotting "tentacles," which later turned out to be the bodies or parts of the little echinoderms, which had washed up on Castle Beach.

Sancha told the Packet: "It was after all the bad weather, we knew the beaches had probably washed up some interesting stuff but i have never seen anything like it.

"One minute i was casually looking for shells and drift wood when my husband started noticing these 'tentacles' one after another and soon we realised they were everywhere.

"My husband went out near the furthest rock pools on Castle Beach and spotted a lot more intact starfish but they were dead.

"There was a dead seal lying on the beach too that day , it felt pretty sad all of a suddden."

Starfish are star-shaped echinoderms, marine invertebrates with a central disc and five arms, which can often regenerate damaged parts or lost arms or shed arms as a means of defence.

The starfish and their ancestors have a lineage dating back over 450 years, and they have often appeared in legend, design and popular culture, as well as being collected as curios.

