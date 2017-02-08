The victim of a serious knife attack in Truro has been named locally - as Falmouth teen Lewis Osborne.

Mr Osborne, 18, was seriously injured following an altercation in a beer garden in Truro on Wednesday, February 1 - although police have said the argument wasn't "directly linked".

Police were called to Baynards Close shortly before 5pm, after a member of the public found Lewis lying bleeding in the street.

The police took over first aid until the paramedics arrived, when Lewis was rushed off to Royal Cornwall Hospital, where he later received surgery.

Although police are yet to officially name Lewis as the victim of the attack, he has been identified by members of the public.

Many friends of the teenager, originally from Maidstone, Kent, took to Facebook to wish him well.

One friend wrote: "Hope you're alright, take it easy and get some rest" and in one reply Lewis said that he was ok, but still in pain.

At the time of the incident a cordon was put in place on Baynards Close while Truro CID carried out investigations.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Police were called to Baynards Close at 4.50pm on Wednesday February 1 after an 18-year-old man had been assaulted with a knife.

"The victim had been stabbed in the leg. A passing member of the public conducted first aid on the man. Upon attendance, police officers applied pressure to the wound until paramedics arrived.

"The man was taken to Treliske Hospital with leg injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

"A scene guard and cordon were put in place on Baynards Close whilst Truro CID carried out investigations.

"Police are appealing for any witnesses to this incident which may be linked to an earlier fight in a local licensed premises.

"Police would like to stress that this is an isolated incident. Please call 101 and quote Log 562 with any information."

Two men, aged 45 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding. They have been bailed until March 3.